IUKA - Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty reminds residents to report all scam calls asking for personal information by impersonating Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office are aware of individuals calling local citizens. On the call, individuals claim to work for the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office and ask for Social Security numbers and other personal information.
The calls appear as both a toll-free number and different numbers.
In a press release, Daugherty advises not giving out your information and reporting calls to the Public Service Commission at 601-961-5400.