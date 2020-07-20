IUKA - A Friday traffic stop in Tishomingo Count ended with an Alabama man in jAIl on drug trafficking charges.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs conducted pulled over a car July 17 for multiple traffic violations. The driver's license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered 5 ounces of methamphetamine, with a street value of $5,000, hidden under the hood of the vehicle.
Joshua Wade Hodges, 37, of 475 Leslie Avenue, Tuscumbia, Alabama, was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and carried to the Tishomingo County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.
At this time, the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office as well as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are conducting a further investigation into the matter.