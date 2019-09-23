IUKA • A Tishomingo man was ordered to spend the next six decades behind bars after a Tishomingo County jury found him guilty of firing a rifle at law enforcement following a traffic stop in May 2018.
The four-day trial ended last Thursday when the jury found Brian Turner, 46, guilty of two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, felony fleeing and possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to testimony, Turner used a semi-automatic assault type rifle to fire around 30 rounds at the officers.
On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Turner to serve a term of 60 years in the state penitentiary. He was sentenced to the maximum 30 years on each of the assault charges, which will run consecutively. Mims also sentenced him to the 15 years maximum on the other two charges, which will be served concurrently.
Before sentencing, Mims noted that while serving overseas with the National Guard, he has been shot at by people with bad intentions. He told Turner that no police officer in America deserves to be shot at 30 times with an automatic rifle.
The 60-year sentence will effectively be a life sentence.
“Because of Turner’s habitual offender status, he is not eligible for early release or parole,” said District Attorney John Weddle. “The sentence makes sure Turner will no longer be a threat to the public or law enforcement.
“Prior to sentencing, Turner took very little responsibility for his actions and clearly attempted to place blame on the law enforcement officers for the altercation leading to Turner’s arrest.”
Turner was pulled over May 3, 2018, for a moving violation after he avoided a safety checkpoint near Belmont. While fleeing, Turner attempted to cross a bridge that was out. Turner turned around and collided with a Tishomingo County deputy’s vehicle.
As the deputy and a Belmont police officer approached the stopped Dodge 1500 pickup, Turner opened fire, hitting one of the patrol vehicles. Neither officer was struck by the gunfire and Turner fled the scene.
Turner eluded officers for 28 hours before he was captured by sheriff’s deputies in Wayne County, Tennessee. During arrest, the rifle believed to have been used was recovered.