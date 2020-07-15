JACKSON — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves appointed Grady Franklin "Gray" Tollison as the newest circuit court judge for the Third Circuit Court District.
Tollison will replace Andrew Howorth, who announced his retirement in January, after serving 18 years on the bench in the circuit district that covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
"I've known Gray for years, and his commitment to his fellow Mississippians is unmatched," Reeves said. "He was a strong leader for Mississippi in the Senate, and he will continue to be a strong leader on the bench."
Tollison, who served as President Pro Tempore of the Mississippi State Senate, will serve out the unexpired portion of Howorth's term which runs through December 2022.
"I'm honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves to the Third Circuit Court District," Tollison said. "I promise to work tirelessly to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people of Mississippi.
"I am excited for this opportunity to use my experience and knowledge both in the legal field and in the Legislature to help make a difference for the people in my District."
Tollison began his career in public service as a staff assistant to Sen. John C. Stennis from 1986-1988. He later became a law clerk for Justice Armis E. Hawkins in the Mississippi Supreme Court in 1991. Joining his family's law firm in 1992, he has extensive trial experience in civil and criminal matters in Mississippi state and federal courts.
He was elected to the state senate six times, serving District 9 from 1996 to 2019.
Tollison is a graduate of Rhodes College with a bachelor's degree and earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi Law School.