JACKSON - Tombigbee is one of the six ranger districts that will be subject to restrictions on the use of fire on national forest lands, according to a Friday press release from the National Forests in Mississippi. The order follows a state-wide burn ban issued by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.
The Forest Service order is a precautionary measure because of drought conditions throughout large portions of the state and covers all state national forests until Nov. 1. The order prohibits:
“Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire (including charcoal) outside of developed recreation areas. Fires at developed recreation areas must be confined to receptacles designed for fire.”
Exemptions include commercially available fuel/camp stoves and backpacking stoves. The release also reminds park visitors that policies against possessing, discharging or using fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited.
“We’ve been monitoring the drought conditions closely and are in regular contact with our state partner, the Mississippi Forestry Commission,” said National Forests in Mississippi Forest Supervisor Carl Petrick in a press release. “We’re taking this action to protect forest visitors, natural resources, and private lands.”
Questions can be directed to local offices of the ranger districts of Bienville, Chickasawhay, Delta, De Soto, Holly Springs, Homochitto and Tombigbee.