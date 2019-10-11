Neil May is designer and owner of May's Proper design firm, where he designs interior and exterior spaces for residential and commercial properties.
He is a volunteer with West Jackson Baptist Church, where he serves on the board of directors for annual productions, and assists with fundraising for New Beginnings Adoption and Family Services. He also participates in the Celebration of Adoption and Charity Ball.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is growth. Remove the stagnant views that others place on the South."