TUPELO - Local organizations are partnering to host a bipartisan, town hall meeting for the 2019 primary race.
The Lee County Get Out The Vote, in partnership with the Black Business Alliance and Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, will be hosting the event at 6 p.m. Monday in the reception hall of the Link Centre.
Organizers expect the event to last about two hours. All primary candidates in contested races for local county and legislative offices were invited, said Will Gillard of GOTV. The town hall is meant to be an opportunity for local citizens to meet potential candidates before the primary election on Aug. 6.
“The reason that the event came to be is that a group of us thought there was some lack of civic knowledge on who our elected officials are,” Gillard said.
Among invited candidates are supervisors from District 1, District 3 and District 5; constable candidates for District 1 and District 2; justice court judge candidates from District 2, District 3 and District 4; state house candidates from District 19; and state senate candidates from District 8.
Moderators will ask the candidates questions, and audience members are encouraged to submit questions before or during the event so the moderator can pull from submitted questions. Gillard said that the number of candidates who decide to attend the event will determine how much time they can give each candidate.
Before the debate, candidates will be allowed to bring campaign materials and meet people, and an additional opportunity to mingle with candidates will come after the debate. Gillard said it is important for people to use this time to get to know their candidates so they can hold them accountable.
“A lot of the times, people are unfamiliar with who the elected officials are," Gillard said. "You can walk right by your elected official and not know who they are, what they do."
Gillard said the event will be livestreamed on the GOTV Lee County Facebook page to reach a wider audience. The goal is for this to be an annual event that becomes larger in the Lee County area.