UPDATE AS OF 7 A.M. on Feb. 16: Toyota Mississippi has canceled first shift for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Toyota Mississippi in Blue Springs has canceled second shift production for Monday, Feb. 15.
"Toyota Mississippi has suspended second shift production on Monday 2/15," the company said in a statement. "Team Members should not report to work, including administration and onsite suppliers."
There will also be a late start for first shift production on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Employees can call the plant status line at 662-317-4444 or check the Fuse app for more information.