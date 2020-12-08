BLUE SPRINGS • The Toyota Mississippi team rallied to collect toys and donate money to the Salvation Army of Tupelo as part of their annual toy drive.
This year, Toyota Mississippi began its toy drive on Nov. 1 by advertising and promoting the event among team members. By the time the drive ended several weeks later, the team had collected 2,428 toys and donated $20,000 to feed 4,000 Northeast Mississippi.
Aaron Foster, group manager over the human resources department at Toyota Mississippi, said the team felt the weight of this year’s drive more than those of the past.
“We stay in connection with organizations like the Salvation Army to understand their needs, and the first thing we heard was that because of this pandemic, the need is greater,” Foster said.
Foster said they heard there were approximately 35% more children in need this year. Because of this, he said the team at Toyota Mississippi understood it was more important than ever to step up and donate to the drive.
“We know how blessed we are to be working for this great company and just try to support these great causes,” Foster said. “Because of that, we step up. Even when it’s hard times like this, we know that’s when we’ve got to step up even more.”
Foster said he’s proud of his team members and thanked them for rallying during a year made harder by COVID-19. He said it took a lot of great people to make this year’s donation happen and called it one of many examples of team members rising to the occasion.
“We have moments like this throughout the year, but this one specifically, when our team members get to load these toys up and put them on the truck and all of the good deeds that we’re doing, it’s just another one of those occasions that make us extremely proud to be Toyota team members,” Foster said.
Major Ray Morton, Corps officer of Salvation Army of Tupelo, said the toy drive is a tremendous help for their Angel Tree program, which allows community members to provide gifts to children in need. With their annual distribution set to take place on Dec. 15, the toys donated by Toyota will help fill the gaps of any angels that were overlooked or not adopted.
“We make sure that every angel receives something, is the goal, and that’s what Toyota really helps us to do,” Morton said. “That means we can save our funds to use towards the operation of our shelter and soup kitchen, instead of just using it for toys for the Angel Tree.”
This year, the Salvation Army is serving around 250 families and approximately 650 children. To maintain safety, the Salvation Army offered online applications and allowed adoptions to be completed either online or at the organization’s Angel Tree station at the Mall at Barnes Crossing. Nearly every angel has been adopted at this point. Many of those angels represent families affected by the pandemic.
“I like to think that we’ve seen more new families than we usually do, which is sad, but at the same time is promising because it means we’ve found a way to reach new people who are in need,” Morton said. “At the same time, it means this has affected people in a way they weren’t expecting, and so we’re just glad to be able to meet that need, and it’s great to have partners like Toyota come alongside us to make sure that need gets met.”
Because of the pandemic, Tuesday’s distribution will be handled differently than in past years. Angel Tree volunteers will limit contact with recipients as they distribute gifts. Morton expects this year’s distribution will take longer in order to protect volunteers.
Aside from Angel Tree, the Salvation Army is also continuing fundraising through their Red Kettle campaign. With fewer kettles than usual, Morton encourages people to either give online at ww.tupelokettle.org or mail contributions to PO Box 706, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Foster hopes this year’s donation can help give families a bit of hope this Christmas season.
“This year has just been so hard, and … at this company, we do our best to produce a product that puts a smile on our customer’s face, but in the same way, we also try to provide services that we know will do the same thing,” Foster said. “What we’re hoping, just like our products, that when these children see these gifts and the parents are able to get these gifts, that they’re able to smile, understand how blessed we truly are, and enjoy the holidays the best we can.”