TUPELO • Tupelo students, particularly those interested in music, now have access to upgraded equipment thanks to a $440,000 investment from the local school district into its arts program.
The overhaul has been several years in the making, according to TPSD arts coordinator Kit Stafford. Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou set the vision, the TPSD Board of Trustees approved funding, and program directors within the district’s schools developed a five-year plan.
“We did a survey of fine arts teachers in regards to instruments and equipment they needed, and then we tried to map out how we could make sure we upgraded their equipment,” Picou said. “Our goal is to create a fine arts program, music program, dance program, that is comparable to any school in the country.”
Upgrades were made to arts programs from the Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) through 12th grade with two main focuses: long life items that last for years, and consumable items that must be purchased annually.
“This was seen as an opportunity to catch them up,” Stafford said. “They were deficient. They had been going along for years with just booster purchasing, and that’s not how their program should function.”
After working through the logistics of the purchases, the district purchased three years worth of items from the plan with help from the TPSD finance team to organize reverse auctions and get the best price on items they wanted.
The lion’s share of the investment went to Tupelo High School, which purchased $380,000 worth of equipment for its band, orchestra, and other music classes.
Cliff Moore, assistant director of bands at THS, said having the first three years’ worth of instruments will allow the band program to “offer a quality experience and quality education to the band that we have at the moment.”
The district placed orders in November, and shipments of instruments and equipment began arriving the next month.
“It’s almost like every day we get a new truck that pulls up, and we get to feel like we’re 6 years old on Christmas morning again when we’re tearing through those,” Moore said.
Moore said the THS band, which had about 170 students took part in the marching band in fall 2020, expects lots of growth in the near future because of the current success of the beginner and middle school programs.
“As we complete this purchasing project, it’s going to set us up for the band that we hope to have,” Moore said. “We’re building for the future here.”
Moore said having the new instruments will be a tremendous morale boost for students.
“The better your equipment, the better chance you have of success,” Moore said. “When’s the last time you saw a Ford Escort win the Daytona 500? We’re going to put a top-of-the-line instrument in the student’s hands, it’s going to be in perfect working order, and it’s designed to achieve at a high level.”
He believes that the success of each individual leads to greater success for the entire group.
“If my last chair flute player can play better in tune, that makes the whole band better,” Moore said. “By allowing the kids to improve on an individual level, that really comes together as a collective and boosts it.”
Fully stocking and expanding the selection of instruments available to Tupelo students “expands everything we’re able to offer,” Moore said.
“It’s a shame if a kid leaves the Tupelo High School band and all they know is marching band and concert band,” Moore said. “A percussionist needs to know percussion ensemble and keyboard ensemble. A saxophone player needs to know what it’s like to be in a jazz band. A clarinet player needs to be in a woodwind choir.”
Small chamber groups are where the real teaching, improvement and development happens, Moore said, allowing students to take their skills to the next level.
Picou said he hopes the investment will keep the school’s music program on equal footing with competitors across the U.S.
“You can’t compete on a national level without really good instruments, so we want them to be equitable with other schools that they’re competing against,” Picou said.
Along with the purchases at the high school, the district also purchased digital pianos for choir rooms, display cabinets for visual arts, and Orff instruments for beginner music students at ECEC through fifth grade schools.
“Any program that falls under that fine arts umbrella, we tried to address their needs,” Stafford said.
Stafford said equity was a major driving force behind the improvements. If one school asked for something, the district made sure other students at the same grade levels had the same supplies.
That includes giving every TPSD student at the elementary level access to music and visual arts education and offering even more specialized arts classes for students in sixth grade and up.
More than 2,500 students signed up for a fine arts elective this school year at the sixth through 12th grade levels, according to Stafford.
“That’s critical,” she said. “We are essential programming to a large population. I feel like the fine arts provide enrichment and excitement for our students. It’s a big part of why they want to come to school and we have a lot of students that go on to pursue careers in the fine arts.”
The budget for the next school year, which will be set over the next couple of months, will determine how much funding the arts program will receive for the 2021-22 school year. Stafford said her goal is to “keep our fine arts programs functioning well” and keep money flowing to support them, and she suspects that will be the case.
“This would never have happened without a lot of different hands at work to make it come to fruition. From our top administration down, this has been a TPSD community effort to pull this off,” she said.
Picou said the school board is committed to Tupelo’s music programs and will continue to make sure they’re fully funded.
“Tupelo is a music community, with a rich heritage in music,” Picou said. “I want to be a shining example of a great music program.”