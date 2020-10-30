TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases among students during its 11th week back in school in an update shared on Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed one case among pre-kindergarten through second graders, four cases among sixth through eighth graders and five cases at the high school.
At the end of the 10th week of school, 141 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 154 were quarantined.
Those numbers were higher by the end of week 11. One hundred and fifty students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 160 of the district's students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
During week 11, TPSD reported that zero teachers and two support staff member tested positive for the virus. Three teachers are currently quarantined along with 12 staff members.