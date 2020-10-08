Tupelo Public School District reported four new positive COVID-19 cases among students during its eighth week back to school, in an update shared Thursday afternoon.
The update only includes data for four days because Tupelo Schools will be closed on Friday for Fall Break.
TPSD confirmed one case among pre-kindergarten through second graders, one case among fifth through eighth graders, one case among sixth through eighth graders and one case at the high school.
The district said that to the best of its knowledge, “all positive cases have been self-reported and a result of community spread” rather than spread within schools.
Tupelo Schools’ total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 6,858 students. Of those, 5,125 are taking their classes in person and 1,733 are enrolled in the district’s online-based virtual learning program.
At the end of the seventh week of school, 120 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 117 were quarantined.
Those numbers were lower by the end of week eight. Ninety-six students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 100 of the district's 5,125 students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
That means only about 2% of Tupelo’s traditional student population is currently in quarantine, down from about 2.3% the previous week.
During week eight, TPSD reported that five teachers and four support staff members tested positive for the virus. Eighteen teachers are currently quarantined along with 15 staff members.