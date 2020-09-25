Tupelo Public School District reported only four new positive COVID-19 cases among students during its sixth week back to school, in an update shared Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed three cases among sixth through eighth graders and one case at the high school.
The district said that to the best of its knowledge, “all positive cases have been self-reported and a result of community spread” rather than spread within schools.
Tupelo Schools’ total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 6,858 students. Of those, 5,125 are taking their classes in person and 1,733 are enrolled in the district’s online-based virtual learning program.
At the end of the fifth week of school, 50 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 59 were quarantined.
Those numbers were higher by the end of week six, despite confirmed infections being lower. Seventy-five students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 79 of the district's 5,125 students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
That means only about 1.5% of Tupelo’s traditional student population is currently in quarantine, up from about 1.2% the previous week.
During week six, TPSD reported three new cases among teachers and two support staff members tested positive for the virus. Six teachers are currently quarantined along with four staff members.