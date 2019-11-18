Tupelo • Retired employees are a valuable resource for the Tupelo Public School District and the annual luncheon for retirees is a great way to stay connected.
The 2019 TPSD retiree luncheon will be held on Thursday at the Hancock Leadership Center.
“We are so grateful for everyone who has impacted the Tupelo Public School District, and this is a small way for us to say thanks for their dedication, services and many sacrifices,” Gregg Ellis, TPSD Director of Communications and organizer for the event said. “They will always be a part of our family, and it allows for the renewal of many friendships.”
Former TPSD superintendent and district employee of 33 years, Dr. Randy McCoy, retired in 2009 and has attended the luncheon for several years. He said it’s a good way to stay connected with former staff.
“I think it’s always important for the current school administration to stay in touch with former teachers and people because they have institutional knowledge and they certainly have a concern for the job that the current administration and teachers are doing,” McCoy said.
The luncheon is not only for former teachers and administrators – anyone who ever worked for the district that has since retired is welcome to attend.
Ellis said the goal is to let former employees know the district still cares for them and values all of their contributions.
It will be held on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hancock Leadership Center, with food provided by D’Casa.
“We can’t honor them enough, and this is away for us to stay in touch with them and let them know they are always welcomed,” Ellis said. “Although they are retired, there are many opportunities available for them to contribute to our schools. They are invaluable resources.”