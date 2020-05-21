TUPELO - People who love to camp out but are reticent with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming will get a chance to camp out at almost two dozen national parks this weekend - including one ion their backyard.
The Natchez Trace Parkway will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout, a three-day social media event offering a trove of unique park adventures visitors can enjoy from the comfort of their own living rooms and backyards.
A total of 20 national park units across the South and Caribbean have teamed up for the effort, which kicks-off on Facebook May 23 at 2 p.m. CDT. The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and livestreams suitable for all ages covering topics from history to nature and recreation. Viewers can listen to songs and stories of the national parks with Florida’s Biscayne National Park, attend a virtual astronomy program hosted by Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Louisiana, learn to set up a Civil War tent at Georgia’s Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park or join in any of the other activities taking place throughout the weekend.
As part of the virtual campout, Natchez Trace Parkway will present "Feeding the Army: War of 1812 Style," at 3 p.m. CDT on Sunday May 24.
“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for visitors to experience our parks in a meaningful way that helps ensure their safety while also creating lasting memories,” said parkway superintendent Laura Perdices.
For a full schedule of activities for the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout, visit www.nps.gov/subjects/camping or follow @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS and #VirtualCampout on Facebook.