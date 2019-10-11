BOONEVILLE - A routine traffic stop ended with a trip to the jail after a Prentiss County woman tried to destroy drug evidence.
On Saturday Oct. 5, Prentiss County Deputy Taylor Walker arrested Whitney A. Storey, 29, of Booneville, after she was pulled over on North Second Street in Booneville for an equipment violation. Her driver's license was suspended so she was arrested.
During the arrest process, officers noticed Storey trying to destroy something and discovered she possessed methamphetamine and a meth pipe. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony tampering with evidence and several misdemeanor violations.
Her bond was set at $13,000. The Booneville Police Department assisted with the arrest.