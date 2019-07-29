IUKA - A Tishomingo County man should have left his gun at home when he went for a ride with his friend Friday.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs stopped a car for improper lane usage July 26 on eastbound Highway 72. While talking to the driver, the officers recognized the passenger as someone with an outstanding warrant and possible parole violations. A search of the car revealed a weapon and drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Michael Carter, 37, of 800 West Second Street, Iuka, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as the capias warrant for possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in the Tishomingo County Jail on a total bond of $13,000 on the new charges,
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Carter. He could face further charges and the case is still under investigation at this time.