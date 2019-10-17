IUKA - A Monday traffic stop on CR 169 and Highway 72 on a vehicle for an expired tag resulted in two drug arrests, according to the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was previously seen leaving a residence that investigators were watching because of alleged drug trafficking from other states. Deputies reported smelling the odor of marijuana.
After the driver gave consent to search, deputies found a large amount of alleged methamphetamine on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Deputies also discovered drug paraphernalia on the driver.
Contrina Sagely, 55, white female, 4899 Jamestown Road, Burlinson, Tennessee, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond was set at $5,000 by Tishomingo County Justice Court.
April Newman, 52, white female, 4 Hold Ave., Burnsville, was charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and some traffic violations. Bond was set at $900 cash bond by Tishomingo County Justice Court.