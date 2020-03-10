WEST POINT - A pair of Clay County residents are facing serious charges after being found with a host of illegal drugs in their car.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop March 7 on Highway 45 South in West Point. During the stop by the K-9 unit, officers found a felony amount of methamphetamine, THC, gummy bears laced with THC, and marijuana.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said that both Troy Wray, 54, and Leslee Troyan, 47, were arrested and each charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and 1 count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance each. Approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of marijuana, and 70 grams of THC and gummy bears laced with THC were seized.
Both remain incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center with a bond set at $31,192.75 each.
Scott said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at 662-494-9744 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.