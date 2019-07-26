WEST POINT - A Thursday traffic stop landed a Clay County man in jail facing felony drug charges.
According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 50 East on July 25. During the stop, the K-9 officer uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine.
Thomas C. Rodgers, 34, of West Point, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor traffic violations. He remains incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.