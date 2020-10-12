IUKA - An Oct. 7 traffic stop in rural Tishomingo County ended with a man facing a felony weapons charge.
Tishomingo County deputies along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle for moving violations on County Road 321. During the stop, officers determined that the driver had recently been indicted by the grand jury and had a warrant for his arrest. Officers also recovered a firearm from the driver, which was being worn at the time of the stop.
Officers later discovered that the driver had recently pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Alabama. Both the driver and passenger were then transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Daniel Scott Darling, 32, of 919 Carolyn Street, Tuscumbia, Alabama, was officially charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as the capias warrant for aggravated domestic violence.
The Tishomingo County Justice Court issued a $5,000 bond on the new charge. An addition Circuit Court bond of $40,000 was issued on the assault charge.
The District Attorney's Office in Colbert County, Alabama has also issued a hold on Darling, pending review of violating his terms of probation due to his recent plea plea agreement.