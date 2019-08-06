OXFORD • A routine traffic stop landed a man in jail facing a felony driving under the influence charge.
Oxford police stopped a car with only one headlight on University Avenue on Aug. 1. When the officer approached the driver, he suspected the man was under the influence and a DUI investigation was started on Johnnie Ray Sims, 60, of Oxford.
Officers learned that Sims had at least three prior DUI convictions. He was arrested and carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI-fourth offense, improper equipment, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance insurance.
During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.