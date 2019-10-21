WEST POINT - Two separate traffic stops last week led to the arrest of two men on felony drug charges.
On Friday, a Clay County Sheriff's Office K9 unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 45 Alternate North. Mike Weeks, 52, of West Point had a large quantity of methamphetamine (11.2 grams) with him, plus a small amount of marijuana. he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $6,207.75
A few days earlier on Oct. 15, officers made a traffic stop on Broad Street Extended and deputies found about a pound of marijuana in the vehicle. Ronald Gore, 24, of Columbus, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of a controlled. Substance. His passenger was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.
Gore's bond was set at $5,000.00 for the felony charge.