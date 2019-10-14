IUKA - Two traffic stops over the weekend results in three felony arrests in Tishomingo County.
Saturday, Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs tried to stop a black Jeep without a tag on County Road 209 in the Burnsville area. The vehicle fled from the officers and pulled into a residence. Deputies pulled in behind the Jeep and detained the two occupants.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine hidden in several locations. Both men were arrested and taken to the county jail. Tony Angles, 50, and Timothy Rast, 53, both of 12 County Road 218, Iuka, were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $3,500 each.
On Sunday, Iuka police stopped a car on Highway 25 because the driver was known to have an outstanding warrant with the sheriff's office. During the arrest, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine in the driver's pocket.
A search warrant was issued for his house just outside the Iuka city limits. Officers found several items used to weigh and package narcotics.
Daniel Scott Darling, 31, of 25 County Road 192, Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Bond was set at $15,000 on the felony charge.
Darling was out on bond for felony charges in Alabama and Tishomingo County at the time of this arrest.