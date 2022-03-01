featured Train accident blocks Tupelo traffic By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • A Tuesday afternoon train wreck will delay Tupelo traffic for several hours.Tupelo communications director Scott Costello said there was an accident involving a Kansas City Southern train at the Elizabeth Street crossing in Tupelo around 1:30 p.m.There were no injuries in the wreck but the clean-up will prevent any traffic from passing through the area for several hours. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Zelensky says peace talks waste of time until Russia stops fighting Artist earns millions with Facebook stock (2013) Louisiana among states opposing BIden ban on moving liquefied natural gas by train Pandemic Caused Rise in Deaths of Alzheimer's Patients Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters