Kansas City Southern logo

TUPELO • A Tuesday afternoon train wreck will delay Tupelo traffic for several hours.

Tupelo communications director Scott Costello said there was an accident involving a Kansas City Southern train at the Elizabeth Street crossing in Tupelo around 1:30 p.m.

There were no injuries in the wreck but the clean-up will prevent any traffic from passing through the area for several hours.

william.moore@djournal.com

