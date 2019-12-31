IUKA - Deputies checking out a report of trespassing in the Burnsville community ended up arresting two men on felony charges.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriff's responded to a Burnsville business who reported a female and two males were trespassing. When officers ran their names, they learned the men were wanted.
Rickie Huguley, 40, of 13 County Road 685, Corinth, was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation. He was arrested and carried to the county jail.
Charles Keller Sr. 45, of 140 Tee Tom Drive Salsbury, Tennessee, initially gave deputies a false name. but eventually gave his real name. Officials learned he was on probation in Tennessee and had recently been charged with armed robbery. He was detained for providing false information and carried to jail, where he turned over a tube of methamphetamine he had hidden in his pants. Keller was charged with possession of a controlled substance and providing false information, a misdemeanor. Tishomingo County Justice Court set his bond at $5,000.
The female was released without being charged.