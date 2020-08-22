Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers arrested three people on multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon.
According to MHP, the chase began around 4:30 p.m. when a state trooper saw a black SUV jeep driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on MS Highway 278.
The trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but driver refused to stop.
The jeep led MHP and Pontotoc Police on the chase for about 20 miles, before crashing into a ditch. No injuries were reported from the crash.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found over $3,000 worth of stolen goods from a local hardware store. Further investigating revealed that the jeep was reported stolen from Alabama the day before.
The suspects were taken to the Pontotoc County jail and are facing multiple charges including: Grand Larceny, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Speeding 116-65, Improper passing, Failure to yield the right of way, Reckless driving, Failure to keep proper lane, Failure to use signal, Failure to yield to emergency vehicle and Litter law.
Further charges are pending per investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Pontotoc Police Department, and the Oxford Police Department.