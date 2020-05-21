JACKSON - Motorists should expect to see more law enforcement officers on the road this Memorial Day weekend.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period starting Friday morning at 12:01 a.m. and running through midnight Monday, May 25. MHP will also participate in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), a national effort to increase officer presence on interstates and federal highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.
"Due to easing restrictions regarding COVID -19 and lower fuel prices, MHP is anticipating heavy traffic on Mississippi roadways," said MHP spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos. "State Troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving."
Drivers are asked to avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and to have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.
During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday period, troopers investigated 148 crashes including one fatality.