JACKSON - The four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend saw the Mississippi Highway Patrol issue more than 6,500 tickets and work 157 crashes that saw two people die.
The 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period began just after midnight Friday morning and ended Monday night at midnight. Troopers issued 6,511 citations with 153 driving under the influence arrests. The crashes on state, federal highways, and interstate systems saw 51 people injured.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people were on the road, which resulted in an 11 percent drop in total citations. The DUI numbers were relatively unchanged from the 159 arrests in 2019. The number of wrecks increased slightly from the 148 wrecks statewide last year.
Seat belts and child restraints continues to be a priority for members of Troop F, based in New Albany. Troopers from that office issued more tickets than any of the other eight divisions. But the 81 child restraint and seat belt violations was less than half of the 217 issued last year.
Neither one of the fatalities happened in northeast Mississippi
Friday afternoon, a 61-year-old motorcyclist from Vaiden died after a 17-year-old Missouri girl pulled out in front of him in Carroll County.
A 73-year-old Scooba woman ran off Highway 16 in Kemper County Monday morning and struck a culvert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.