JACKSON • The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up for the upcoming Labor Day holiday enforcement period which will begin Friday and conclude Monday night.
Troopers will be out in force on state and federal roadways beginning Sept. 4 at 12:01 a.m. and running through Sept. 7 at midnight.
In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period. As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues. Drivers need to be mindful of the fact that bad decisions regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences.
In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.
"Working together, we can ensure all motorists and families will enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer and arrive at their destinations safely," said MHP spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos.
During the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 131 crashes including three fatalities and made 216 DUI arrests.