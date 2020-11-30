JACKSON - The 2020 Thanksgiving holidays were not as deadly on the state's major roads. The Mississippi Highway Patrol saw a 40 percent decrease in fatalities compared to last year.
MHP reported there were only 6 fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates during this year's holiday enforcement period, which started Wednesday, Nov. 25 and ran through midnight Sunday, Nov. 29. None of the fatalities were in northeast Mississippi.
During the four-day period, troopers issued 5922 citations; which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seat belt citations and 53 child restraint citations. Officers also investigated 246 motor vehicle crashes which included 52 injuries.
The New Albany-based Troop F accounted for more than 40 percent of the MHP driving under the influence arrests. Local troopers also wrote 153 tickets of the state total of 371 for failure to wear seat belts.
MHP observed heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.
The deaths on the state roads were confined to four wrecks in the southeast east portion of the state.
On Friday, Nov. 27 just before 4 a.m., a pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of US 98 in Marion County. Anthony F. Barnes Sr., 55, of Columbia, was struck and killed by a passing minivan.
Around 7:15 the same morning, the Nissan pickup driven by Rondelle A. Celestine, 37, of Laplace, Louisiana, left westbound Interstate 10 in Hancock County and struck a tree. Celestine was pronounced dean at the scene.
Around 3:15 o,n, Nov. 27 in Lauderdale County, a car attempted to merge into the eastbound lane from the shoulder and pulled in front of an 18-wheeler. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. Terryina S. Donald, 37, and Miraquel Donald, 4, both of Avondale, Louisiana; and Jaynell Fultz, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada; were all pronounced dead on the scene from injuries.
On Saturday, November 28, 2020 at approximately 2:29 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US49 in Covington County. A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by
Brandon R. Tatum, 33, of Mount Olive, was traveling northbound on US 49 in Covington County Nov. 28 around 2:30 p.m. when his SUV left the road and hit the ditch, ejecting the driver. Tatum was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.