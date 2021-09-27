RIPLEY • A Tippah County Circuit Court jury has convicted a Rienzi man of second degree murder and aggravated assault for the 2018 killing of a state trooper and injury of another man.
On Saturday, Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, of Rienzi, was found guilty of fatally shooting off-duty state trooper Josh Smith, 32, of Alcorn County and shooting and wounding Ricky Dale Vick, 38, of Michigan City in September 2018.
Eaton is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Kelly Luther on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Luther also presided over the trial. He faces up to life imprisonment.
Jury selection for Eaton’s trial began Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Tippah County Fairgrounds, and lasted most of the day. From a pool of 150 potential jurors, 12 jurors and two alternates were seated by day’s end.
Court reconvened Wednesday morning at the Tippah County Courthouse main courtroom, and the trial commenced with opening statements from both sides.
The prosecution rested its case late Thursday, and the defense began its case Friday and rested on Saturday morning. The case went to the jury about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The jury returned its verdict shortly after 7 p.m. that evening.
Third Circuit District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Assistant District Attorney Thad Mueller presented the state’s case. Wheeler and Franks Law Firm PC of Tupelo represented Eaton. A message left with the law firm seeking comment was not returned by press time Monday.
Creekmore, speaking on behalf of Smith and Vick’s families, said they are grateful for the guilty verdict.
“We also appreciate the work of the investigators and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies that assisted in the preparation of this case,” Creekmore said.
Eaton shot the two men in rural Tippah County, near the Alcorn County line. According to details released by Creekmore following the trial, Smith confronted Eaton outside of his vehicle on the night of the shooting about reportedly offering methamphetamine to an acquaintance of both men.
During the verbal confrontation, Eaton reportedly shot Smith, who was standing outside the Jeep, and Vick, who had accompanied Smith and was standing nearby.
Eaton admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense.
Eaton then drove away from the scene. After a short distance, he stopped the to let a passenger out, then drove off alone.
The Jeep soon got stuck in a ditch, and Eaton left the vehicle on foot. He walked about a mile before turning himself in to authorities at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.
According to Creekmore, investigators later found a buried Rossi .44 Special revolver and a meth pipe and shop rag that had Eaton’s DNA on it. Both of these latter items were found unburied.
Authorities were called to the shooting about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30.
Eaton was set to be tried a year ago, but the the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the disposition of that case.