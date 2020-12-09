VARDAMAN • One elementary student is dead and another has been airlifted to a Memphis hospital after they were hit by an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.
The driver has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.
According to Vardaman school superintendent Lisa R. Langford two Vardaman Elementary School students who were getting off their school bus after school Dec. 9.
“The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, but it is our understanding that the bus was stopped and the children were struck as they crossed the highway,” Langford said.
One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was airlifted to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Counselors will be available at the school Thursday to help the students and staff cope with this tragedy.
“We understand the emotional impact this can have on all parties involved,” Langford said. “Vardaman is an extremely close-knit community, and we know they will come together to support and comfort one another through this terrible tragedy.”
Law enforcement said one truck had stopped for the bus when it stopped on Highway 8 on the west side of Vardaman A second truck, driven by James Thomas Murphy, 70, of Vaiden, swerved to miss the truck and struck the children.
Murphy is currently charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault. He will likely have his initial court appearance Thursday for the setting of bond.