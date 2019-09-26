OXFORD - A Lafayette County woman has been charged with aggravated assault after firing a pistol at someone.
Oxford police responded to a County Road 178 residence around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 24 for a report of shots fired during a disturbance. Officers determined that the parties involved were involved in a previous dispute which boiled over once they arrived at the residence.
Police say Katrina Barr, 39, of Oxford, used a handgun and shot at someone standing in the road. She was arrested on the scene and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. She was charged with aggravated assault and given a bond of $25,000.