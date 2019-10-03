TUPELO - Tupelo is one of the top 20 most popular small cities for new businesses, according to a Sept. 23 list from ShivarWeb.
The list looks at 536 micropolitan areas in America, which have a population of 10,000 to 50,000 and are not part of a larger metropolitan area.
Data is based on the most recent census data 2015-2016. Tupelo has the highest northeast Mississippi micropolitan ranking at 19 with 247 new businesses.
ShivarWeb explains the ranking is based on Tupelo being “the smallest city in America with two banks with more than $10 billion in assets” and “thriving downtown with a strong balance of businesses and an independent spirit.” It also points to startups such as Central Services Association and Malco Theaters as claiming space in the town.
Corinth, Oxford and Starkville also made the list. Oxford ranked 63 with 140 new businesses, while Starkville ranked 196 with 85 new businesses and Corinth ranked 356 with 55 new businesses.
Eighteen total Mississippi micropolitan areas were on the list, with one being the Natchez, MS-LA micro area.