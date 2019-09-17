TUPELO - Unofficial letter grade accountability results from the Mississippi Department of Education revealed that the Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District each received a B rating.
For Tupelo, the rating maintains its previous one, while Lee County School District’s rating shows an improvement from a C rating last year.
There were five schools with an A rating in the Tupelo Public School District: Carver Elementary School, Pierce Elementary School, Thomas Street Elementary School, Lawhon Elementary School and Early Childhood Education Center.
Joyner dropped from its previous A rating to a B this year, while Carver moved to an A rating. Of the 12 Tupelo Public School District schools included in the data, none scored below a B, with both Tupelo High School and Tupelo Middle School receiving a B rating.
In the Lee County School District, two of the 14 schools included in the accountability results received an A rating: Mooreville Elementary School and Saltillo Primary School. Only one high school, Mooreville High School, received a B ranking, with Richton Elementary School, Mooreville Middle School, Guntown Middle School and Saltillo Elementary School also receiving a B grade.
Mooreville High School was the highest ranking high school, as Saltillo High School received a C grade and Shannon received an F. A total of three schools received an F ranking, while four total schools in the Lee County School District received a C letter grade.
The 2018-2019 accountability results are based on an A-F scale that looks at state tests and student growth. High school ratings include graduation rates, participation and college and career readiness. Improvement by students who scored in the bottom 25 percent the previous year receive extra weight.
The accountability results will become official after Mississippi State Board of Education approval on Thursday.