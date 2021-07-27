Tupelo announces road closures for Friday's 'Down on Main' summer concert Jul 27, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO - The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association's "Down on Main" Summer Concert is set for this Friday, July 30th.Several streets will be closed on Friday to make room for the stage and attendees. Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association announces 'Down on Main' concert scheduleHere's a list of times and street closings:7:00 am:Block between Main/Broadway and Main/Spring*Spring Street and Broadway Street will remain open for thru traffic until 3 p.m.3:00 pm:Green/Main Street to Front/Main StreetSpring StreetTroy StreetBroadwayCourt Street*Large trucks will arrive after the streets are blocked to better secure the closures and to ensure better safety for attendees.6:30 pm - Midnight:Down on Main Pre-GameAll in One BandMustache the BandMidnight:Stage and equipment movedStreets will open back up for thru traffic Saturday at 7 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News See Cheney's reaction after GOP leader blames Pelosi for insurrection Critics denounce new CDC guidance urging mask usage, vaccine or not 24-year-old gets double-lung transplant because of Covid-19 Wisconsin National Guard still waiting on $10 million federal reimbursement Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists