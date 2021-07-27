Tupelo Down on Main Concert street closures

TUPELO - The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association's "Down on Main" Summer Concert is set for this Friday, July 30th.

Several streets will be closed on Friday to make room for the stage and attendees.

Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association announces 'Down on Main' concert schedule

Here's a list of times and street closings:

7:00 am:

  • Block between Main/Broadway and Main/Spring
  • *Spring Street and Broadway Street will remain open for thru traffic until 3 p.m.

3:00 pm:

  • Green/Main Street to Front/Main Street
  • Spring Street
  • Troy Street
  • Broadway
  • Court Street
  • *Large trucks will arrive after the streets are blocked to better secure the closures and to ensure better safety for attendees.

6:30 pm - Midnight:

  • Down on Main Pre-Game
  • All in One Band
  • Mustache the Band

Midnight:

  • Stage and equipment moved
  • Streets will open back up for thru traffic Saturday at 7 a.m.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus