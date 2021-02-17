With most people choosing to stay indoors and off the roads during the winter storm, the most pressing concern for residents is a potential disruption in electricity, freezing pipes and other utility services.
As of right now, most people in Northeast Mississippi have access to utilities and there have been no major outages, according to Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Presley, who represents the northern part of the state, said early weather reports indicate that there will be some additional precipitation to occur this evening, but that most preliminary reports show that power outages will likely be concentrated in Grenada, Calhoun and Leflore counties, averting a good portion of Northeast Mississippi.
“As of right now, we don’t have any problems on the radar, but things could change on a dime,” Presley said.
Thomas Walker, Tupelo fire chief and emergency response administrator, said his department received several calls about sprinkler systems bursting. Most of them have been commercial buildings, but the Mill at McCullough apartment complex in the Belden area also had some problems with their sprinkler system.
Johnny Timmons, the director of the municipal-owned Tupelo Water and Light, said the primary problem his department is also facing now are pipes freezing over, and in some cases, bursting.
“If you have no water, you’re just going to have to keep an eye on it when (the temperature) falls,” Timmons said.