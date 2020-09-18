TUPELO - Long before Morris McCain became a noted mural artist, he was a dedicated Elvis Presley fan growing up in Amory.
McCain, whose works include the book stack mural on the wall of Reed’s GumTree Bookstore, combined his art talent and appreciation of Presley to create a 3D mural honoring the Tupelo-born King of Rock and Roll.
The Elvis 3D mural, painted in a downtown alley between the Reed’s department store buildings on Main Street, was unveiled to the public Friday morning.
“This is not about me,” said McCain, who has been employed by Reed’s for almost 50 years. “It’s about Elvis and Tupelo and what he represents for Tupelo. I’m proud of it. I’m proud I can do this for Tupelo.”
The mural features a life-size likeness of Presley that fans can stand next to for photographs. It also includes the titles of Presley’s first and last singles (“That’s All Right” and “Way Down”) and the trademarked phrase “Cradle of Rock and Roll" representing Tupelo.
McCain painted the Reed’s book stack mural, featuring noted Southern authors, in 1996.
“You can see how talented he is,” Jack Reed Jr., president of Reed’s, said of McCain and his Elvis mural. “We’re really excited about this. You can see all the detail in it. This is Morris’ vision.”