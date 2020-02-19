TUPELO • The Tupelo 150 Challenge, a year long challenge to volunteer 150 minutes in honor of Tupelo’s 150th anniversary, seeks volunteers to help promote it at the third annual World of Customs Auto Show, which will be hosted at the Tupelo Furniture Market this weekend.
As part of the Tupelo 150 Challenge, volunteers will man a table at the event to answer questions and encourage participation in the challenge. Shifts are two hours and spread out throughout the weekend.
The World of Customs Auto Show, which promotes itself as Mississippi’s largest indoor automotive event and attracts more than 6,000 people over the weekend, will be from 5-10 p.m. today, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For non-volunteers, general admission tickets are $15, with ages 6 to 11 costing $5 and those 5 and under free. More information about the event can be found at http://worldofcustoms.com.
Those interested in volunteering as part of the Tupelo 150 challenge can sign up on the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi website at https://volunteernems.galaxydigital.com.