Tupelo • The residents of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion were able to enjoy a holiday luncheon sponsored by local businesses and community members Saturday.
Steve Hutton of Hutton Insurance Solutions organized the dinner as part of his ongoing efforts to be an advocate and ambassador for TCM. The idea for the dinner began after Hutton, alongside other community sponsors, was able to take the children to the Memphis zoo a month ago. He said after the zoo tour, they offered the children an all-you-can-eat buffet.
“That’s where I realized some of these children have some food trauma, because they were raised in closets and cages and dark basements and some of the worst conditions you can imagine,” Hutton said. “ I realized I needed to do something revolving food again.”
It was during a fishing trip in Florida with a few other local business people when they decided to do something special for the children and organize a holiday luncheon. Brandon Rogers and Shannon Rogers donated 18 turkeys for the luncheon, while Jason Steele of Steele’s Dive catered and cooked the food. Mark Prince and Todd Rogers also sponsored the event.
At the luncheon, TCM children were able to meet local and state politicians and leaders. Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance. Annette Tomlinson, director of sponsor relations for TCM, thanked the sponsors and community members for their support.
“It just brings me to tears to see the community wrap their arms around us in this way. This was a massive event for these children, a Christmas dinner and an opportunity to see how much the city of Tupelo loves them,” Tomlinson said.
Hutton announced that State Sen. Chad McMahan, who was in attendance, had agreed to write legislation for a TCM license plate for the state of Mississippi. Local artist William Heard, who also was in attendance, had agreed to do the artwork. He will be allowing the children to vote on the design for the license plates. While the license plate is not certain, Hutton said they would be trying to get it passed so the revenue for it could come to the children’s mansion.
In the future, Hutton said he would love to make the luncheon an annual event and would continue looking at ways to stay involved with the mansion, such as planning more events in the future. He emphasized the need for facilities’ repair and said he would like to have a capital plan for helping redo some of the dorms and replace facilities.
“They’re doing such a good job of rehabilitating these children, but they’ve had to spend their money on taking care of the children and they haven’t been able to upgrade their facilities,” Hutton said.