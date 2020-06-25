TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration announced on Thursday the intent of the City Council to remove the current Mississippi flag from municipal property until a new flag is approved, whenever that may be.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Shelton’s administration said that four of the five current Republican council members have requested that orders be drafted to remove the state flag from all locations where it currently flies, replacing it with the City of Tupelo flag.
Under current plans, the current state flag would be placed in a contextualized display at the Oren Dunn Museum, located in the city’s Ballard Park.
With four Republicans now supporting a move to remove the current state flag in the city, they join two Democrats on the council who have previously called for the same action.
As recently as last week, a majority of the council had told the Daily Journal they wanted a new state flag but would continue to fly the current flag anyway.
In the last week, however, a push for a new flag has grown increasingly intent, with business leaders, higher education administrators, athletics figures and even political figures like former Gov. Phil Bryant have thrown support behind a new flag.
“I’m very, very happy with the council’s decision,” said Shelton. “I’m really proud that they did this.”
An ordinance currently in force requires the state flag be flown at certain municipal properties, but city attorney Ben Logan is drafting a revision to the ordinance.
The revisions will be considered at the next council meeting, which is currently scheduled for July 7.