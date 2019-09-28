Earlier this week at the annual Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) Governor’s Conference on Tourism, both the Tupelo Convention and Visitor's Bureau (TCVB) and the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association (DTMSA) brought home awards for their dedication to service in the tourism industry.
TCVB was named "DMO of the Year," earning the state's highest honor for a destination marketing organization. The bureau was also award honors for Promotion of the Year award and Best Social Media Presence. Additionally, TCVB was presented a Research-In-Action award by Visit Mississippi’s Tourism Economist & Data Analyst.
“To be recognized as the top destination marketing organization in the state is a great honor and a testament to the hard work our staff puts in day in and day out,” said Neal McCoy, TCVB Executive Director. “The organic growth of unique experiences and new restaurants in Tupelo gives us an amazing product to promote and we see this recognition as a challenge to grow even further as an organization.”
DTMSA was awarded a Tourism Achievement Award for its marketing efforts, and increased community visitation.
“We are so honored to be recognized by MTA for our efforts to make Downtown Tupelo a wonderful place for visitors and citizens to enjoy,” said Debbie Brangenberg, DTMSA Executive Director. “This award represents the immense work that our staff, board, and volunteers put in to produce quality events and create a sense of place that makes Downtown Tupelo unique.”
Each year the awards program gives MTA the opportunity to recognize the best of the best from their 300+-member organizations. Awards were presented in 15 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the hospitality industry or individual achievement.