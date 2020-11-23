TUPELO • Markel Whittington, a longtime councilman representing Tupelo’s first ward, announced Monday he intends to campaign in the Republican primary to become the city of Tupelo's next mayor.
Whittington, 71, has served on the council for 12 years. He is the owner of an office furniture supply store and a storage unit facility. He told the Daily Journal in an interview he would campaign on being a good steward of the city's finances, continuing the Tupelo's economic growth and strengthening relationships with different government and economic development groups.
“It is the Tupelo Spirit that makes this community so special. We work, worship and play in a safe and happy environment,” Whittington said in a prepared statement. “I want to build on that spirit to create greater opportunities for every citizen in Tupelo.”
Whittington, a native of Braxton, Mississippi, said he decided to run after the surprise announcement that Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, announced last week that he would not run for mayor. After thinking that the city needs an experienced person as mayor, Whittington believes his experience on the city council makes him well-suited for the job.
Whittington graduated from Mississippi College with a degree in business administration, but became connected to Tupelo in 1969 when he started working at McRae’s department store. Through working at the store, he transferred to different cities in Mississippi, but eventually settled in Tupelo in 1979 after purchasing an office supply store.
Whittington plans to use his business experience and long tenure on the council to implement good financial practices in City Hall and maintain cordial working relationships with different government officials.
He also said one tenet of his mayoral administration, if elected, is to support public education at the local level. He said he believes the city’s “future success depends on the duration and growth” of young people in the city.
In recent years, Tupelo’s mayor has dealt with battling a deadly pandemic, had to lead through natural disasters and coordinate the city’s response to protests — situations that frequently shined a spotlight on the mayor. Whittington said he felt prepared to lead the city through tense times because of his experience on the City Council.
While he hopes that Tupelo would be fortunate to have limited crises, he said under his mayoral administration, he would encourage city departments to continue prepare for disasters and update emergency plans.
“We have to continue to make sure that city departments are functioning properly and prepared,” he told the Daily Journal.
Tupelo is the sixth largest city in the state and is largely considered to be the “economic hub” of Northeast Mississippi. The third-term council member pledged to work closely with the city’s economic development agency, the Community Development Foundation, and the region’s economic planning group, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, to grow the region even further.
Whittington is now the second person who is publicly campaigning to become the city’s next mayor after incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton, a Democrat, announced he would not seek another term.
Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor, announced earlier this year he intends to campaign for mayor in the Republican primary. If both Whittington and Jordan qualify to run, this would set up a contested GOP primary.
Whittington’s announcement does not mean he is officially in the race. Qualifying for municipal elections begins in January 2021, with a primary the following April, and then a general election in June.