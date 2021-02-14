TUPELO - Agencies and officials in Northeast Mississippi made preparations Sunday ahead of a winter storm that will bring frigid weather to the region.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton issued a proclamation of local emergency Sunday, declaring the city a disaster area in anticipation of damage caused by the storm. The proclamation designated fire chief Thomas Walker administrator of the city’s disaster response and management effort and COO Don Lewis administrator of the relief effort.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning that’s expected to bring significant freezing rain, sleet and snow through Monday night. The high temperature across the region Monday is predicted to be in the low 20s and low temperatures Tuesday morning are expected drop into the teens.
According to Tupelo communications director Lucia Randle, Tupelo Water and Light has crews on standby and will activate when needed. Tupelo Public Works has activated its emergency plan and are currently working on bridges and overpasses as needed.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation will be on call to assist Tupelo Public Works if needed. It will also open city emergency shelters if needed. Tupelo Police is monitoring road conditions.
BancorpSouth Arena will open for shelter if requested by local American Red Cross office.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol's New Albany office said road conditions were worsening Sunday afternoon, with Interstate 22 in Lee and Itawamba counties being the worst reported so far.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley established an emergency cell phone number - (601) 383-3287 - for anyone who has an emergency power outage where life-saving medical equipment is disconnected due to a power outage or where a medical emergency exists.
Presley said the number should be used if power is out and this kind of life-threatening emergency exists in the home.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman declared a state of emergency for Mississippi in anticipation of the winter storm.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department reported that many of the county’s roads began freezing Sunday and encouraged motorists to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary.
The Salvation Army in Tupelo has opened its cold weather shelter at 527 Carnation Street. Hannah Maharrey with the Tupelo Homeless Task Force said the shelter will stay open throughout the day and night until Tuesday morning.
The Salvation Army will serve two meals for anyone staying at the shelter. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, spaces are limited.
Another round of winter weather is likely Wednesday and Thursday.