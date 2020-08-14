TUPELO • First Baptist Church’s English as a Second Language (ESL) is finding new ways to support and welcome international people.
On Wednesday evening, ESL teachers greeted students returning to class for the first time since shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety, classes were held outside at Ballard Park, with both students and teachers wearing masks. Teachers wore masks with clear panels so students could see their mouths as they taught.
“I think the students also are just anxious to continue learning, so it’s going to be a challenge,” said ESL Director Judy Land. “It’s going to be different, but I just think it’s important to not completely drop these people.”
First Baptist Church in Tupelo began ESL in 2006, and in many ways, changes in the structure and demographics of the ESL classes over the years have reflected changes in the city itself. Land explained that when ESL in Tupelo first started, they mainly had Hispanic students and focused mostly on translation. With the announcement of Toyota Mississippi opening a Blue Springs facility in 2007 and production beginning in 2011, the group received an influx of Japanese students.
ESL now has students from a variety of languages and backgrounds. They’ve switched to teaching in English with a focus on providing tools for international students to live cross-culturally. The organization previously conducted a survey with their students to see what their interests were and the challenges they faced living in a different culture different from their own. They used the results to adjust their curriculum to focus on communication skills and how to solve problems in different environments.
Land began volunteering with ESL in 2010, although she said the Southern Baptist Association has had a long tradition of offering ESL services, with a primary focus to reach international students with the gospel of Jesus Christ through helping them with their English.
“They’ve come here from other countries either with a job or just to immigrate to the United States because they like it here, so the students that we get are super interested in learning our culture, learning English,” Land said. “We use that opportunity to teach them about Jesus Christ through our church.”
Classes are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.. Teachers are volunteers, with courses for new teachers and seminars for all teachers hosted by the Mississippi Southern Baptist Association. Nursery workers are paid.
Monday classes normally have six teachers teaching as a team. Wednesday classes have nine teachers.
While the number of students varies depending on the time of year, Land said they typically see 20 students in the Monday classes, but average fewer on Wednesdays. Monday classes feature primarily female students who don’t work during the day, and First Baptist Church provides a nursery for childcare during class. Classes use “English for Everyone” by DK Publishing as a guide, and students are encouraged to buy their own textbooks.
Wednesday classes cater to students of several skill levels, including beginning, intermediate and advanced English learners. Beginners learn simple conversational phrases, while advanced classes focus on listening and responding skills. There is also a program for children, and ESL has added a class specifically for those who want to learn Spanish.
The group also offers citizenship classes to prepare for the citizenship examination, completing their most recent classes this past spring. This year, classes lasted 11 weeks instead of 10 due to a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Machiko Iwaki has been an ESL student for one year and said she likes her teachers and the fact that her children can play games and dance while she attends class.
“Teacher is kindness and fun,” Iwaki said. “Children play guitar, dance.”
Candi Freitag, a student of the Spanish class, said this was her first year back. She missed classes and was happy they came back.
“In a classroom setting, I feel like I’m learning a lot more, and then being able to do it at the church is just a bonus because of Wednesday night worship and everything,” Freitag said.
One couple, Ana Aranda and Raul Salas, have been students for five years. Aranda started the ESL program in the beginning class and worked her way up to the advanced class. She has also completed this year’s citizenship classes.
Although teachers are devoted to their primary goal of helping break down language barriers, that isn’t the only ESL program’s only purpose. Classes are intentionally laid back, loose. Students and teachers laugh together and socialize. They become friends.
First Baptist Church hosts events like game nights and special dinners, and integrates holidays from other cultures into their celebrations. They host dinners and potlucks together and host baby showers. Students take part in local events like the Tupelo Celebration of Cultures or attend local events like the Tupelo Ballet’s Nutcracker, and students assist with world and national mission trips.
While COVID-19 has made it a challenge to meet, Land said they are finding ways to keep students motivated. While this class was their first since pausing more than five months ago, Land said teachers have remained in contact with students. For five weeks during July and August, the group hosted a children’s Bible study on Monday mornings in Ballard Park.
While classes were small, with an average of four students in each, Land said it provided them a precursor for what socially-distanced classes look like now. She hopes these classes will reconnect students and encourage them to stay connected.
“I want them to take away that everything’s going to be OK,” Land said. “They don’t have to discontinue having friends. We’re still here for them to support them in any way that we can, and we just love our international friends. We don’t want to lose contact with them.”