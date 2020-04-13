TUPELO - The city of Tupelo and a former police officer have filed motions to dismiss a federal sexual harassment lawsuit.
Tupelo and Chamila Brown filed separate motions in late March and early April to ask a U.S. District Court judge to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Lara Mansell through her attorney Christi McCoy. The motions say the case should be dismissed because it is past the statute of limitations, among other reasons.
In the lawsuit filed in January in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen, Mansell said she was sexually harassed or propositioned by several superiors, pressured into an affair with a married officer, assaulted by the man's wife and intimidated into silence. Through her attorney Christi McCoy, Mansell named the Tupelo Police Department and Chamila Brown as defendants.
Both motions point out that federal discrimination claims have to be filed within 180 days of the act. In the lawsuit, Mansell said the incidents happened in 2016 but she did not start to file suit until October 2019 when she filed her discrimination charge. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission denied the charge because she waited too long.
"Although the complaint contains allegations which seek to explain Mansell's failure to timely assert her rights ... these allegations do not legally excuse the three year delay," said attorney David O'Donnell, representing Tupelo.
In Brown's motion, her attorney John Hill notes that even if Mansell was hoping to claim discrimination using state laws, she would still be too late. Mississippi requires lawsuits to happen within a year of the actions.
Other reasons cited to dismiss the lawsuit include suing the wrong entity and not specifying why the city is liable.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 7 names "City of Tupelo Police Department" as a defendant. O'Donnell argues that since the police department is not a separate, distinct legal entity, it cannot be sued separately. Instead, Mansell should have named the city of Tupelo as the defendant.
O'Donnell also notes that the lawsuit never states whether Brown's alleged actions were as an individual or in her official capacity as on officer. And in order for a city to be held liable under a Monell claim, the plaintiff must identify an official policy or practice that caused the violation of constitutional rights. The city and Brown say Mansell's allegations "are legally insufficient to state a plausible claim" under that section of the federal code.
The motions to dismiss were filed on the last Monday in March and the first Monday in April. There is no time frame on when Chief Judge Sharion Aycock will act on the motions.
The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages including back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages as well as costs and attorney fees.