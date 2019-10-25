TUPELO - A man wanted for a June shooting in Tupelo was captured this week in Paducah, Kentucky.
Jaquarius Jones, 25, fled Tupelo after a June 30 shooting at the Hilldale Apartments that wounded a female. He was recently indicted for aggravated assault by the Lee County Grand Jury.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals got information last week that Jones was living in Paducah. Officials were able to determine Jones was staying at 2715 Norton St. in Paducah.
Law enforcement arrested Jones Tuesday around 6 p.m. He remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail.