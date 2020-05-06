TUPELO - An 18-year-old Tupelo High School senior set to graduate later this week was shot and killed Tuesday night. A Chickasaw County man has been charged with murder.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Dreshawn Williams, 18, of Tupelo. He was the second THS senior to be gunned down this year. On Jan. 28, Tiara Dancer, 17, was a spectator at a fight in Haven Acres when gunfire erupted. She was struck and killed by an errant bullet.
“The tragedy of young people shooting and killing each other continues to take a toll on our community,” said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. “I am begging our youths to stop using guns to settle arguments.”
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called out to the 400 block of North Broadway around 8:45 p.m. May 5. Williams was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses said the suspect had fled in a gray or maroon Chevy Malibu. The TPD Street Crimes Unit Officers located a grey Chevy Malibu in the area of South Gloster and Cliff Gookin moments later and detained Jacquez Dominique Calvert, 20, of 131 Pine Ridge Road, Houston. After the initial investigation, Calvert was charged with murder and was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 1:50 a.m.
Williams’ body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy. Police have not released any details about the shooting, the victim's injuries or a possible motive.
Calvert is expected to appear before a judge Thursday for his initial court appearance and the setting of bond. McDougald said more information will be released when appropriate.
In the January fatal shooting on Meadow Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood, police had a suspect in custody less than 24 hours after Dancer was killed. Jacoby O’Neal, 19, of Belden, was charged with second degree murder and has been held in the Lee County Jail without bond ever since.