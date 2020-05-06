TUPELO - An 18-year-old Tupelo man was killed in a Tuesday night shooting just north of downtown and a Chickasaw County man has been charged.
Tupelo police took a person of interest into custody on the scene. During the early morning hours of Wednesday, they charged Jacquez Dominique Calvert, 20, of 131 Pine Ridge Road, Houston, with murder. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 1:50 a.m.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Dreshawn Williams, 18, of Tupelo. The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called out to the 400 block of North Broadway around 8:45 p.m. Williams was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room were he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any details about the shooting, the victim's injuries or a possible motive.
Calvert is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday for his initial court appearance and the setting of bond. McDougald said more information will be released when appropriate.